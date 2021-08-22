NALDA kick-starts Yobe poultry farm estate with 30,000 birds, facility to engage 150 youth

The National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) has kick-started activities on the 10 hectares farm estate in Dasamu village, Jakusko Local Government Area of Yobe state.

Executive Secretary, NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne, who inspected the ongoing construction work at the facility at the weekend, said a total of 30,000 birds had been made available for the poultry farm in the estate.

He explained that the poultry segment of the farm estate, which was purely for the reproduction of eggs in commercial quantities, would serve not just the state but many parts of the northern region.

Ikonne said, “This farm is purely poultry for egg production. The type of eggs we will be producing here will be reproductive eggs. Not the types that you just consume.

“These ones will go into the incubator for the reproduction of other birds. That is the advantage of this poultry farm. We are bringing eight incubators like what we have in Daura, Katsina state.

“The incubators will be used to hatch our eggs, as well as for us to keep reproducing and to feed other farms from this place, including farms that are within and outside the state.”

The NALDA boss said President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered the agency to use the poultry farm to engage youths in the community, adding that the facility would also produce meat.

“So our intention based on the President’s directive is to engage the community because this project is community-based. It belongs to this community,” Ikonne stated.

“But the uniqueness of this farm is the production of reproductive eggs. We have 30,000 birds already in store.”

On his part, the Manager, Dasamu Farm Estate, Haruna Gambo, said the facility had started receiving volunteers, while youths and other residents of the community had pledged to ensure the sustainability of the estate.