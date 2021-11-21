NALDA set to turn Jigawa into wheat production hub, flags off dry season farming







In line with ongoing efforts to bridge the national deficit in wheat production and reduce importation, the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) has commenced dry season wheat farming in Jigawa state, North west Nigeria.



The wheat farm would sit on a 100 hectares land in Marke town in Kaugama Local Government Area donated by the state and is expected to engage 300 youths from the area.



At the flag off ceremony held on the farm in Kaugama, the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne while addressing the farmers said the choice of Jigawa state for the Official flag off of the dry season wheat farming is largely due to the soil texture of the state which is suitable for wheat production and the governor’s track records in agriculture.



While commending the state government on the land donation Ikonne asked that the state government make available more lands for wheat production as NALDA was ready to help turn the state into a wheat production hub in the country.



“I’m glad to inform us that the state government has provided us with land, but we would still ask Your Excellency to provide us with more lands as NALDA intends to make Jigawa the Hallmark of Wheat production in Nigeria”





Prince Ikonne who stated his commitment to working with the state on the project said when more lands are made available; the number of youths to be engaged would also expand.



While responding, the Jigawa state Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar said it has been established that Jigawa state ranks amongst top in wheat production in the country and said with NALDA’s intervention the state would become the biggest wheat producer in the country.

