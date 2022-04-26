NALDA targets 1000 tons of maize in Plateau, distributes inputs to 600 women, youth farmers

The National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) has flaged off its “Aggressive Food Production” project in eight communities in Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State North Central Nigeria to boost food security.

This is with a plan to produce 1000 tons of maize from the 200 hectares in the wet season farming session.

This project would be the closet the villagers from the communities have felt the presence of Federal government Agriculture intervention in the communities.

The Projects includes cultivatation of 200 hectares of maize farm for the 2022 wet season, 5 solar powered boreholes for dry season irrigation farming and to serve as source of water supply for the communities and distribution of inputs.

NALDA has already taken delivery of inputs such as Seeds, herbicides, pesticides and fertilizers to about 600 beneficiary farmers through the traditional ruler and youth leaders.

Before the inputs distribution, land preparation activities had been carried out by the authority.

The total land donated by the communities for the projects 618 hectares but for the first phase 200 hectares would be cultivated with a targeted yield of 1000 metric tons.

In addition to the input distribution, Goat pens and a veterinary clinic is being built by NALDA at a central location for the communities.

The clinic and pens which are near completion would serve the veterinary needs of herders and goat breeders in all eight communities.

Speaking on the project while on a visit to the farm, the Executive Secretary of NALDA Prince Paul Ikonne explained that the initiative is part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts to ensure that no matter the level of food crises that may arise from the effect of the Russia/Ukraine war, Nigeria would have enough food for her citizens.

According to him, NALDA is encouraging farmers with the support of the Central Bank of Nigeria to aggressively produce food by meeting them at their point of need in their localities.

“You can see the excitement on them, this being the first time they’re having Federal presence of any kind, this shows how committed Mr. President is in reaching the unreached using Agriculture”

“It also shows how committed Mr. President is in achieving food security and engaging our youth”

“What NALDA is doing at this time is to encourage farmers and individuals to aggressively go into farming in order to achieve food security considering the situation the world would be going into as a result of the Russia/Ukraine war”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

