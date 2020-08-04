NALDA to partner faith organisations on food production

The Federal Government has expressed its readiness is to collaborate with faith based organizations in the country to boost food production.

The National Agricultural Land Development Agency, (NALDA), Executive Secretary, Prince Paul Ikonne, stated this at the Catholic Cathedral of Aba, Abia State during an advocacy visit to the Catholic Bishop of Aba Diocese, the Most Reverend Augustine Echema.

Prince Ikonne said 14 states including Abia had been selected as pilot states for the launch of the back to farm initiative of the federal government, aimed at encouraging every household in the nation to embrace farming.

Ikonne urged faith based organizations to take advantage of agricultural programs of current administration to create employment, empower and engage youths meaningfully in productive ventures.

He explained that NALDA was well positioned to offer technical support, inputs and other forms of assistance to effectively tackle hunger and ensure food sufficiency.