NALDA to partner NYSC on new farming techniques

The National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) is to partner with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to train Corps members on new farming techniques with value – chain benefits.

This is part of the agency’s mandate towards the implementation of the federal government’s agenda to ensure food sufficiency and diversify the nation’s economy.

The Executive Secretary of NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne stated this on Friday during a virtual meeting with the NYSC DG and the Management.

He described the NYSC as a veritable platform to harness the skills of Corps Members for self-employment and national development.

The Executive Secretary added that NALDA had designed a programme, titled; ‘Back to Farm’, where Corps Members would be actively engaged in agricultural training in a conducive environment with necessary incentives.

He also said the programme would enable corps members to engage in profitable mechanized Farming

Prince Ikonne said that the authority was aware of NYSC Farms across the country which would serve as training grounds for Corps members.

In his response, the NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, lauded the agency for making the request for partnership, adding that it would be of immense benefit for Corps Members and the country at large.

He disclosed that the Scheme mobilized over 350,000 Corps Members annually, with different skills that would make them self-reliant.