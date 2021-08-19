NALDA’s fish, goat, snail farm estate in Ogun targets N2bn annually

The National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) has commenced the construction of its Integrated Farm Estate in Ogun state South West Nigeria, with a target of engaging 1500 and generating two Billion Naira annually after its first year.

The farm estate which is set to be NALDA’s biggest in fish, goat and snails production farm is located on a one hundred hectares land in the state’s Special Agro Industrial Zone, in Makun-Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the State.

The farm estate would boast of Garri processing and packaging plants, snail farming, Goat rearing and fishing farming.

A visit to the farm with the contractor shows that land clearing has been done and the land is being mapped out for different activities such as crop farming zone, Cassava processing zone, fish processing zone, Snail processing zone, warehouses, Fish pond, Snail farm, Poultry, Goat and Sheep pen, office area and pasture area for grazing the animal.

On the progress made so far on the Farm Estate in Ogun, with land clearing completed, construction is set to commence this month and is expected to be completed by February of 2022.

In an interactive session with Journalists after the visit to the site, the Executive Secretary of NALDA Prince Paul Ikonne shades light on NALDA’s plan for the Ogun farm saying the farm estate in Ogun would be the biggest in production of fish, goat and snails due to its proximity to the commercial city of Lagos.