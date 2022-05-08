NALVEJ mourns ace broadcaster, Yemi Ademokoya





The National League of Veteran Journalists (NALVEJ), in Kwara state has described the death of ace broadcaster and the treasurer of the league, Chief (Mrs) Yemi Ademokoya Agboola, as sad and unfortunate.

Chief Ademokoya according to a statement from her family died on Saturday at the age of 67.

The league in a statement by its publicity secretary, Alhaji Abdullahi Olesin, qouted the league chairman, Alhaji Tunde Akanbi, as saying it has lost “one of it’s active, committed and vibrant member of the association of senior journalists”.

He said members of the league and the entire media practioners in Kwara state and Nigeria will miss the wise counsel of the late Ademokoya.

Extolling the virtues of the deceased, Akanbi noted that Ademokoya had through her numerous radio programmes impacted positively in the lives of not only Kwarans but Nigerians.

He added that Ademokoya left a legacy of hardwork, commitment, meticulous and uprightness.

The NALVEJ chairman commisserated with the immediate and extended family of the deceased, the league and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) at both the national and state levels over the death of veteran broadcaster.

He prayed God to grant the family she left behind the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

