NAMA eliminates blind spots in airspace as Abuja, Kano get communication equipment

Safety and communications within the Nigerian airspace has further been improved with the installation of Extended Very High Frequency Radio systems in several Nigerian Airspace Management Agency NAMA’s stations across the country.

The equipment, which is to boost air to ground communication, has been installed in some northern stations including Abuja and Kano, while that of the Lagos center is to take off in a week’s time.

Acting Managing Director of NAMA, Engr. Lawrence Pwajok told visiting legislators that with the installations, hitherto blind spots in the country’s airspace would be covered while safety and security in the air and on ground would further be enhanced.

Pwajok explained that NAMA has a Category III system in Lagos and Abuja airports, which could make aircraft land in zero visibility weather conditions.

However, for the equipment to be functional, other navigation equipment provided by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) like the airfield lighting must be upgraded to the Category III status, while aircraft and pilots must also be in compliance.

Reacting, Sen. Smart Adeyemi, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation promised that the National Assembly would make provision for the upgrade of the radar.

Also, Engr. Akin Olateru, the Commissioner, Accident Investigation Bureau – Nigeria (AIB-N), said that the bureau planned to open an emergency mobile satellite office with all the paraphilia of a real office.