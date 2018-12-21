Name those begging APC for money, ‘portfolio parties’ dare Oshiomhole

The Coalition of Progressive Political Parties, (COP3) has challenged the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole, to name the political parties that have demanded money from the ruling party as pre-condition for endorsing President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.

In a statement signed by the Convener and Chairman, Mallam Bashir Yusuf Ibrahim, the COP3 slammed Oshiomhole for labeling all minor political parties that have identified with the APC’s presidential candidate President Muhammadu Buhari as “democratic merchants”.

The COP3 was reacting to Oshiomhole’s allegation Wednesday that so many of the small parties were formed for trading by politicians whose parties eventually declined to produce candidates instead ganged up to pester the APC for money in exchange for supporting Buhari’s re-election bid.



Recall that Oshiomhole had during a courtesy visit on the APC National Working Committee (NWC) by the International Republican Institution (IRI) said: “So people have formed political parties as platform for trading. We don’t need to focus on them to create democratic merchants, creating more confusion, generating more heat”.

However, the Coalition described Oshiomhole’s allegations as “too general and grossly unfair to those parties that have continued to support the President out of sheer patriotism, against all odds and in spite of all the challenges and difficulties, without any financial reward or incentive.

“By his failure to mention names, the APC National Chairman’s allegations create the unfortunate impression that those parties that support President Muhammadu Buhari

are paid for their support and are only in it for selfish and pecuniary reasons. This cannot be further from the truth”.

“While we respect and do not wish to join issues with the APC National Chairman on this matter, we are constrained to make it clear that political parties in the Coalition of Progressive Political Parties are not in the category of parties described in his allegation.

“His generalized allegation and his failure to name names in such a very grave and potentially criminal matter, has created a huge reputational risk for parties in the Coalition and their leaders.

“We owe it a duty to ourselves to challenge Mr. Oshiomhole to name the specific parties

that demanded money to support the President so we are not lumped, in the eyes of the public, in the category of those parties. We deserve to know if any of our members had demanded money from anybody so we can take appropriate action against such member or members”, the statement said.

The group said it has willingly opted to support President Buhari in the forthcoming election just like the other parties are collaborating with the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

“Mr. Oshiomhole should be careful not to alienate genuine supporters of the President through false and unfounded allegations. He should keep union-style agitation away from partisan politics and begin to learn the art of consensus-building”, it warned.

