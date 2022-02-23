Nami’s FIRS new attractions





Oftentimes, we all seek means to have our activities or operations less cumbersome. It is a life desire that has led mankind to continue to provide simplified means of finding solutions to the problems that confront him daily. A simplified process is more likely to help reduce stress and increase effectiveness. On the other hand, a cumbersome system can easily be overcome by malpractice as it becomes less transparent leading to rapid decline in confidence. Compliance to best practices also declines over time.

As result of this, economies across the world never stop seeking means to simplify their systems to continuously earn the trust and cooperation of their citizens. One of Nigeria’s structured systems undertaking this smoothening of relationship is Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS. The tax agency is creating this path really well by working hard to rebuild the confidence of not only the regular taxpayer but investors through its 6 e-solutions which, according to it, is designed to ease tax payment and make payment of taxes easy, convenient anytime, anywhere, 24/7.

A quick look at the e-services that can be assessed on its website runs a taxpayer through the following: – taxpayer registration (through e-Registration); – payment of Stamp Duties (through e-Stamp Duty); – payment of taxes (through online payment: e-TaxPay, Remita);- receiving of electronic receipt after payment of taxes (through e-Receipt); – filing tax returns online (through e-filing) and- online Tax Clearance Certificates (TCC) through electronic Tax Clearance Certificate (e-TCC solution).

As a result of the highly innovative revenue driving solutions it deployed, taxpayers no longer have to needlessly suffer while filing their papers. The system is fully optimized for continuous day-to-day business operations. This has helped to optimise performance, create transparency and reliability.

FIRS, under its incumbent executive chairman Muhammad Mamman Nami, has opened up the agency to the wonders that modern technology is meant to provide for life and business. It has intelligently leveraged ICT to optimize time, cost and resources within the value chain. Now, it is even quicker to seek redress if there are overpaid taxes. Taxpayers enjoy improved data quality, the ease of validating and transmitting data by taxpayers is now part of the attractions the tax system holds. More so, citizens will enjoy better accountability as taxpayer records can be updated more quickly, and management of information can be more readily compiled and shared. This they achieved to the benefit of our nation.

The benefit of these innovative ideas and products is that there now reign enhanced performance, convenience, transparency and trust.

In an age where businesses operate almost at the speed of thought, not having to go to the tax office personally and then wait to file their tax returns, means that more and more people will become more favorably disposed to being tax payers.

But, of course, it is not yes uhuru for the FIRS given the challenge of getting more eligible persons or entities into the tax net, it nevertheless holds significant benefits for the nation that continues have less to worry about in a future that is meant to be free from the uncertainty of pétrodollars. This dream would continue to make sense as investors no longer waste productive hours in banks trying to sort and file their tax returns before doing the needful.

As the complex system is being replaced, Nigerians must take ownership of their profoundly critical revenue heritage. We must encourage it to continue to thrive. The rigour of coming this far, and the beautiful attraction that it holds must compel every stakeholder to stand up.

Maxwell writes from Abuja