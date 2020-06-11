Nana’s removal as Bauchi APC chairman illegal- Supporters



The recent removal of the Bauchi state All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman Uba Nana by a faction in the party led by Ibrahim Ago has continued to elicit reactions from party stalwarts and supporters.



A coalition of Bauchi state APC supporters Thursday condemned Nana’s removal saying it lacks legal backing.

The coalition in a press release signed by its organizing secretary Joseph Samuel Ciroma and issued to newsmen said the faction was allegedly sponsored to smear Nana and his executive members.



“We wish to categorically bring to the notice of the general public that the said sponsors of this purported action are not legitimate members of the APC.



Aside this, the constitutional provision as envisaged in article 21 sub A,B,C and D clearly spelt out the modus of any disciplinary action against an erring member or elected officer which none was adhered to”. He noted.



Ciroma further alleged that those purported to have made the press conference never contested for the party’s leadership when the state chairman was duely elected during the last congress of the party held on 20th june 2018.



He accused the PDP led government in the state of sponsoring the faction with a view to bringing rancour within the party hierarchy.



“In view of the foregoing, the coalition wish to state in strong terms that the nefarious activities of those political demagogues will not be condoned, while reaffirming our total support and unreserveble loyalty to the Leadership of Hon.Uba Ahmad Nana and his Executive.” The statement reads.

