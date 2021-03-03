NANNM partners firm to promote hygiene

The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) has partnered disinfectant brand, JIK, to promote good hygiene practices in Nigeria.

A statement issued Tuesday said the partnership was in line with JIK’s long-term vision to realise a world where families are safe from illness-causing germs and viruses.

The country manager, RB Hygiene West Africa, Asif Hashimi, in the statement said the deal would encourage good hygiene practices in communities and the public through several far-reaching programmes.

“Our endorsement by the NANNM is a perfect fit since we both share a common objective to promote good hygiene practices. Nurses are most times the first point of call when individuals get ill, with this endorsement, we can collaborate to drive high standards in hygiene practices. With JIK, our fight is to empower individuals to keep their families safe from illness-causing germs and viruses.

“It is a critical time globally, and this partnership with the NANNM will help to further amplify our message of good hygiene practices. This endorsement by NANNM will further help to entrench trust,” Hashimi said.

The general secretary of NANNM, Thomas Shettima, said the association was proud to identify with JIK.

Related

No tags for this post.