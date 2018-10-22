NANNM tasks FG on Nurses, Midwives protection

Pained by the abduction and brutal murder of a midwife, Saifura

Hussain Ahmed and another health worker, Hauwa Liman, by the Boko

Haram terrorist group, the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and

Midwives (NANNM), has called on the federal government to provide

special protection to Nurses, Midwives and other health

professionals.

The President of NANNM, Abdulrafiu Adeniji, who made the call at a

media briefing over the weekend in Abuja, regretted that nurses and

other health workers have become victims of cross fire in different

parts of the country.

He called on nurses and midwives across the country to wear black

bounds for three days as a mark of mourning of their colleagues,

adding that they should embark on prayer and fasting “to ensure the

safe return of all our members who are presently in horrible

situations of captivity in different parts of the country.”

The NANNM also called on the federal government to do everything

humanly possible to secure the release of the third Nurse, Alice

Loksha, who was abducted few weeks ago and is currently being held by

the terrorist group.

Expressing the frustration of nurses and midwives across the country

over the abduction and killing of their colleagues in trouble areas,

the NANNM president further appealed to the federal government to

immortalize health workers who have lost their lives in the line of

duty.

While regretting that many nurses and midwives have lost their lives

in line of duty in different parts of Nigeria in recent time, Adeniji

called on the Federal Ministry of Health, defence and all other

para-military forces to give priority attention to ensure the security

of lives of all Nigerian nurses and other health workers across the

country.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.