NANNM tasks FG on Nurses, Midwives protection

Pained by the abduction and brutal murder of a midwife, Saifura
Hussain Ahmed and another health worker, Hauwa Liman, by the Boko
Haram terrorist group, the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and
Midwives (NANNM), has called on the federal government to provide
special protection to Nurses, Midwives and other health
professionals.
The President of NANNM, Abdulrafiu Adeniji, who made the call at a
media briefing over the weekend in Abuja, regretted that nurses and
other health workers have become victims of cross fire in different
parts of the country.
He called on nurses and midwives across the country to wear black
bounds for three days as a mark of mourning of their colleagues,
adding that they should embark on prayer and fasting “to ensure the
safe return of all our members who are presently in horrible
situations of captivity in different parts of the country.”
The NANNM also called on the federal government to do everything
humanly possible to secure the release of the third Nurse, Alice
Loksha, who was abducted few weeks ago and is currently being held by
the terrorist group.
Expressing the frustration of nurses and midwives across the country
over the abduction and killing of their colleagues in trouble areas,
the NANNM president further appealed to the federal government to
immortalize health workers who have lost their lives in the line of
duty.
While regretting that many nurses and midwives have lost their lives
in line of duty in different parts of Nigeria in recent time, Adeniji
called on the Federal Ministry of Health, defence and all other
para-military forces to give priority attention to ensure the security
of lives of all Nigerian nurses and other health workers across the
country.
