Nanono goes back to farm

The former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono has revealed that he is going back to his farm after being dropped from office.

Nanono revealed his next line of action on Thursday during the handing over ceremony at the ministry Headquarters in Abuja.

This is even as he charged the staff in the ministry to support the new Minister saying the ministry has enormous challenge because of the food crisis the nation is currently faced with, hence all stakeholders must be United to ensure that the president vision is achieved.

While delivery his forewelfare address, said the ministry of Agriculture is full of professionals, and that they have all contributed toward the Development of the ministry.

“We came when the nation was faced with challenges, yet there was no director I found wanting. They are all extremely hard working.

“My hope is that one day the ministry will speak with one voice, we have enomius challenges in the ministry, we most work to resolve the problem of herders, farmers fight, and the problem of fertilizers, these are the areas we should case our attention.

Nanono who said he has retired to the farm, charge the staff to give the incoming ministry full support.

“We try to almost stop the import of rice, but I hope we will do same in fish, and other sector. Food security is the in-thing, we have what it takes to make Nigeria food sufficient,” he said.