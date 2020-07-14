NANS calls for re-opening of schools

The National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) Joint Campus Committee(JCC) Ondo axis has called on the federal government for immediate opening of schools across the country.

Speaking in Akure, Ondo state capital, chairman of the JCC,

Comrade Akinteye Babatunde, who spoke on behalf of other executive members, said the body also called for immediate sack of the Minister of Education, Mr Adamu Adumu for failing in his responsibility at making sure that all educational institutions are back in operation.

He said education is the bedrock of every society and since markets, churches and mosques were open, there is no need for the educational institutions to remain shut. He noted that it takes responsive government to put necessary precautions in place as the students know the best way to live and still contain the virus.

He stated that, “We call on the federal government to open our schools and put all safety precautions in place. Education is the bedrock of every society. We cannot open our markets and churches and mosques and shut down schools. We know the best way to live and still contain this virus.”

The students used the opportunity to remember some of their departed colleagues and leaders that died eight years ago in a ghastly motor accident along Owo-Akure road and calls for immortalisation of the students by Ondo state government.

The students were Dapo Awopegba who until his death was FUTASUG president, Akintola Abiodun, ACESUG, Aremo Olugbenga Olabode, NANS VP external, and Akinlosotu Oyinkansola, OSSMWSUG, during Governor Olusegun Mimiko’s administration.

NANS urged Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state to immediately implement downward review of the tuition increment in all tertiary institutions across the state by the present administration.

The students union in Ondo state said the body rejects the back- breaking school fees and thereby calls for the reduction.

NANS said: “It is important Mr. Governor immediately implements downward review of tuition increment in all tertiary institutions across the state. The student body in Ondo state rejects the back- breaking school fees and hereby calls for their reduction. Anything short of that will erase the legacies and efforts our dead heroes laid and put in place before their demise.”