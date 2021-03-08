NANS charges new EFCC boss on conscientious service

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has charged the new chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, on conscientious service.

The group urged him to make history as the youngest chairman ever, by rendering impeccable service to the nation.

This was contained in a press statement issued Monday by the chairman, NANS Ogun chapter, Comrade Damilola Kehinde Simeon, in Abeokuta.

The students body stated that it’s regards the appointment of Abdulrasheed Bawa as an enviable win for the entire youth and students in the country, adding that it was a testament that the Nigerian youth are ready to take up the mantle of leadership.

It said that Bawa’s performance would open the portals of opportunities in high ranking offices of the federation for the Nigerian youth and students.

“Moreover, all form of witch-hunting charades, sectional investigations and victimizations must be jettisoned. EFCC under the new leadership must refrain from personality targeting and scape-goat activities that may insinuate that Bawa was planted to act out a script or victimise some individuals whom he could not nab during his stint as the head of Lagos zonal office.

“We encourage Bawa to avoid power plays but rather discharge his duties conscientiously. We implore the EFCC chairman to neither get carried away with power nor participate in any untoward scripts against the general interest of the public or succumb to pressure from politicians.’’

