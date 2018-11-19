NANS demands improved funding of tertiary institutions

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has urged federal and state governments to ensure adequate funding of tertiary institutions

to improve standard and development of the educational sector.

NANS Senate President, Comrade Abdulmajeed Oladimeji Oyeniyi made the call commemorating the ‘Students International Day’ held at the

Institute of Water Resources at the weekend in Kaduna.

The student leader lamented the poor condition of higher institutions in the country, where students study in difficult situation, adding

that it called for serious concern.

Comrade Abdulmajeed also called for more budgetary allocations to Nigeria Defence Academy, Nigeria Police Force and Nigeria College of

Aviation Technology, Zaria noting that proper funding would give opportunity to youths and also put Nigeria at advantage over other

African countries.

Comrade Abdulmajeed advised students to pay more attention to their studies and avoid vices that may jeorpadise their dreams of becoming

future leaders.

Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Kaduna state council, Comrade Adamu Yusuf challenged the student leaders to champion the fight

against corruption and support the agitation by labour leaders for N30,000 minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

Certificate of credence were later presented to the Commandant of NDA, Kaduna state council Chairman of NUJ, Kaduna state Commissioner of

Police, the Provost, Federal Cooperative College, Kaduna and the Vice Chancellor, Kaduna state University among others.