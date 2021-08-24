NANS gives Sanwo-Olu 3 days to meet demands over killing of ex-LASU activist

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has issued a three-day ultimatum to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to meet a five-point demand which includes setting up a panel of inquiry to probe the death of Nurudeen Alowonle, popularly known as Omomeewa, the student activist at the Lagos State University, Ojo, who was killed last week.

The five-point demand was contained in a statement by the chairman of NANS in Lagos state, Samuel Olalere, Sunday evening titled, ‘Omomeewa’s assassination – How vice-chancellors, rectors, provosts and lecturers’ common practice of political and academic witch-hunting of student activists murdered a shining light; NANS Lagos blows hot and makes demands from Governor Sanwo-Olu.’

Mr Alowonle, a former Lagos state university students’ union presidential aspirant and Lagos coordinator of the Education Rights Campaign (ERC), was shot dead in a robbery attack a few hours after appearing before a disciplinary panel set up to probe his alleged involvement in “admission racketeering” near the school gate.

The 2019 graduate of Educational Management was shot alongside a school staff, Waheed Majekodunmi, also known as Majek.

Following his death, his family and ERC demanded that an autopsy be carried out on the corpse.

The students’ body threatened that it “would not hesitate to do the needful within our democratic rights to make our demands met.”

When this newspaper reached Mr Olalere on Monday morning he said “Lagos will be shut down if the demands are not met.”