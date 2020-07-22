NANS honours Nasarawa commissioner with award of excellence

The Nasarawa state Commissioner for Environment, Alhaji Musa Abubakar, has been presented with the award of outstanding leadership of excellence by the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS).

The award, which was received at the Royal Crown Hotel Wednesday, in Lafia, was in recognition of his outstanding performance in the state.

Musa expressed joy for the award and dedicated it to Governor Abdullahi Sule for creating an opportunity for him to serve the state.

He stated that before his assumption as commissioner in the ministry, the annual revenue was less than N5 million and now, the ministry generates over N100 million.

He said the ministry had for years been losing revenue from defaulters who tapped the wealth from the abandoned natural resources in the state without government benefit and threatened to take legal action on defaulters of tax payers.

The commissioner noted that government was committed to creating conducive environment for investors in order to boost the investment capacity in the state.

“A lot has being done to package the state to become first destination for investors to harnesses the potentials we have in the state,” he said.

He added that the award would spur him to do more and that integrity would be his watchword.

In his speech, the executive chairman of Doma local government, Rabo Sani said Governor Sule did not make a mistake in appointing Musa as commissioner.

He stated that Musa Abubakar has the capacity and the capability in building on the state government agenda not only in environmental sector, but in so many disciplines.

He commended the effort of the commissioner for promoting environment in the state.