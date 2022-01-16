NANS lauds IGP, urges operatives to secure Okorocha, Nwosu

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for conducting immediate investigation into what it termed the “unlawful kidnap and attack of Comrade Uche Nwosu,” a former gubernatorial candidate in the 2019 election, and son-in-law to the former governor of Imo state, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

President of NANS, Comrade Chuks Okafor, gave the commendation during a press conference to address what it described as “the attack of Comrade Uche Nwosu by Governor Hope Uzodima and the desecration of the church.

Okafor appealed to the IGP to beef up security around Okorocha and Nwosu’s families to avoid attacks on them by gunmen.

Recall that Comrade Uche Nwosu came under attack in a church while undertaking the funeral rites of his late mother.

According to Okafor, “the attack was initially suspected to be a kidnap because of the Gestapo style employed by the men – men on masks, fierce looking, dare devil, forceful and uncivil.

“In an effort to douse the tension, the police shamefully claimed the responsibility of the kidnap of Comrade Uche Nwosu in church. Confirmed sources have it that the police men came from Government House to carry out the dastardly act.

“We have watched with disdain the way and manner in which Governor Hope Uzodimma had conducted himself as governor, it will be correct to say that he’s running governance with high handedness and gross tyranny,” he said.