NANS protests ASUU strike in Kano

Students in Kano state under the auspices of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Monday staged a peaceful protest against the ongoing nationwide strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The students converged on Kofar Nassarawa Bridge in Kano city on Monday to express their grievances over the strike by ASUU.

The students were carrying placards with different inscriptions, while singing solidarity songs in unison against the action by ASUU and the Federal Government.

One of the students from the Kano University of Science and Technology Wudil (KUST) lamented that ASUU has been going on strike since 2009, noting that students are always victims of the industrial action.

According to him, statistics had shown that from 1999 to 2022, ASUU had gone on strike for cumulative period of 56 months.

He lamented that the action by the academic union had paralysed academic activities, adding that it had also delayed their education career.

“The government and ASUU need to resolve this impasse amicably for our own good. Their children are studying abroad in world famous universities while we are left here spending many years without finishing our degree programme.

“We use this medium to call on the Federal Government and ASUU, to sheath their swords and resolve the lingering dispute for our benefit,” he said.

They are calling on the federal government to intervene and call off the strike, so students will continue with their education smoothly.