NANS stages nationwide protest against alleged victimisation, oppression of students’ union leaders

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has directed Students’ Union Government (SUG) leaders in all the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory to embark on mass protest against alleged victimisation and oppression of students by managements of tertiary institutions across the country, alleging attempts to kill student activism.

NANS National Vice-President, Comrade Ojo Raymond, who disclosed this at a press conference, Sunday in Abeokuta, said the action followed the arrest of the SUG President of the Federal Polytechnic Ilaro (FPI) Ogun state, Comrade Adegboye Emmanuel Olatunji, for alleged cultism.

While lamenting alleged constant oppression and victimisation of student union leaders by managements of tertiary institutions across the country, Raymond disclosed that NANS has set aside a day tagged, “National Day of Action Against Victimisation and Intimidation of Students Union Leaders”.

In his words: “The National Executive Council of NANS as approved the proposal of a National day of Action Against Victimisation and Intimidation of Students Union Leaders by institutions’ management. In this direction the NANS national secretariat has directed all Students Union Government in every state in the federation to organise mass protest against victimisation of our student leaders in their respective states before the national day of action to be held in Ogun state.”

“As student leaders, we will continue to resist any attempt or calculated attempts to destabilise students unionism in Nigeria as we will continue to defend the interests of our students at all times in all fronts. We will equally fight this deliberate effort to destroy our comrades as we have been able to ascertain in our fact-findings.”