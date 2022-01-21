NANS to FG: Don’t go ahead with fuel subsidies removal plans

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Friday cautioned the federal government against going ahead with its plans to remove subsidies on petrol.

NANS made the call in a statement jointly signed by the Zone D Coordinator, Comrade Fiyinfoluwa Tegbe, and Public Relations Officer (PRO), Comrade Emmanuel Esiegbe, in Ibadan.

According to the association, the planned removal of subsidies will no doubt lead to an increase in the price of petroleum products in the country.

NANS vowed that it would take decisive measures to resist the removal, noting the removal “is nothing but an attempt to further oppress the Nigerian masses.”

The statement read in part, “The time has come for the Nigerian students to take their destiny into their hands and resist unjust policy of government. It is a great disappointment that the government we submit our rights of governing to in return for better security and welfare have become a big disappointment such that it is more interested in adding more to the suffering of the people.

“It is our hope that the federal government of President Muhammadu Buhari would listen to the voice of reason and drop the idea of going ahead with removing fuel subsidy. However, we are more than prepared to resist the unjust policy in the interest of not only the generality of Nigerian students, but the entire populace of the country.”