NANS urges probe of contaminated fuel, seeks prompt rectification

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Zone A has urged the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) to “urgently investigate the contaminated fuel recently imported into the country and take legal actions against culpable parties.”

Speaking at a press briefing Friday in Kaduna, the coordinator, NANS Zone A, Comrade Usman Mazadu, also asked the NNPC to “find a quick solution to the subsequent fuel scarcity across the country.”

According to him, it has caused a spike in transport fare and untold hardship on Nigerians including students many of whom will be returning to their homes due to the on-going ASUU strike.

“Let me convey the grave concerns of the entirety of Nigerian students over the prevailing inadequacies in the supply of petrol across the country which has led to scarcity of petrol in the market and resultant panic buying. We demand the rectification of this supply chain disruption within the shortest period of time.

“Most students are expected to travel back to their various homes as a result of the ongoing ASUU strike. However, this situation has made it absolutely hard and impossible for many to embark on their journeys because of a sudden spike in transport fares emanating from this petrol shortage crisis. Hence, our call for expedient resolution of the situation at hand and the immediate restoration of adequate quality petrol supply across the nation.

“The zone warns NNPC and the federal government against incurring damages and offsetting liabilities emanating from this situation with Nigeria’s commonwealth, while strictly calling on the NNPC to ensure that such damages are incurred only by the culpable actors across the petrol supply chain.”