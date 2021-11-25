NANS urges students to take COVID-19 vaccine

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Wednesday urged all Nigerian students to take the COVID -19 vaccine jab saying it is not harmful.

President of the association, Mr. Sunday Dayo, and the national executive members were at the headquarters of the National Primary Health Development Agency (NPHCDA) for a press briefing to dispel the rumour that the vaccine is aimed at depopulating Nigerians.

Mr. Dayo said: “Today, we are bold to say with pride that our teeming members across the six geo political zones of the federation have demonstrated commitment and resilience in the collective fight against the spread of the deadly virus.

“This is evident in the minimum record of cases on any campus…We wish to announce the safety of this vaccine for all Nigerians and Nigerian students in particular, to demonstrate and endorse of the vaccine for all. Myself as the national president alongside the entire members of the executive shall be taking our first jab today.”

He said NANS has an action plan to spread awareness on the need for Nigerians to take the vaccine adding that the plan commences with the press briefing which is to be followed by awareness campaign rally/ Senate meeting scheduled to kick off at the University of Abuja.

There will also be zonal congresses across the six geo political zones of the federation and campus to campus vaccination exercise by NPHCDA in company of NANS monitoring team.

He commended the effort of the NPHCDA management led by Dr Faisal Shuaib to ensure Nigerians are vaccinated adding that it is a continuation of its exceptional work that led to the eradication of polio.

The executive director of the agency, Dr. Shuaib, commended NANS executive for their patriotism saying that no fewer than six million Nigerians have so far been vaccinated safely. He added that the federal government has ensured that Nigerians have easy access to vaccination sites.