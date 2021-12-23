NANS warns FG against subsidy removal, urges end to ASUU crisis

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Thursday warned the federal government to shelve any plan to remove fuel subsidy, saying they will vehemently stand against it.

The Nigerian students also charged President Muhammadu Buhari to resolve the lingering crisis with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in order to avoid further delay of academic activities in post COVID-19 lockdown.

The leadership of NANS Zone B gave the warning while briefing journalists in Asaba, Delta state.

Comrade Nwuruku Olisa Alfred, the coordinator, NANS Zone B comprising of South-South/ South-East said it was important that the federal government and the leadership of ASUU find a common ground and resolve all lingering issues for the sake of the Nigerian students.

According to NANS, federal government should shelve any plan to remove fuel subsidy, thereby paving way for increase in the pump price of petroleum products, adding that the leadership and students of Zone B were solidly in support of the national president of NANS on his stand against the removal of fuel subsidy.

Comrade Nwuruku Olisa used the opportunity to reiterate his commitment to serve the students of Zone B to sustain and champion the cause of the students of the Zone.

Related

No tags for this post.