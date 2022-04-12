Napoli dragged to court over Osimhen’s inflated transfer



Italian Serie A club Napoli will go on trial from today after they were accused of inflating the transfer fee of Victor Osimhen when they bought him from French club Lille.

It is alleged that Napoli inflated Osimhen’s transfer fee from Lille by a staggering 20 Million Euros.Osimhen was officially transferred to Napoli for 71.2 Million Euros.

Investigations showed that the value of four players who were transferred to Lille by Napoli as part of the Osimhen deal was inflated.

In the transfer their value was put at 19.3 Million Euros, while in actual fact all the players put together did not cost more than 470,000 Euros.

Should Napoli be found guilty, they will most likely be slammed a hefty fine as points’ deduction or relegation are not likely.