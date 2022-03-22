Napoli place $100m price tag on Osimhen

Serie A side, SSC Napoli, have placed a hefty price tag on Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen following the massive interest of clubs in the impressive 23 year old.

Osimhen’s performances this season have been impressive,as he has scored 15 goals and made four assists in 25 games in all competitions for the Partenopei.

This has attracted huge attention from various clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham, Newcastle United amongst others

According to Tuttonapoli.net Osimhen has been valued at 100 million Euros by Napoli .

Napoli coach, Luciano Spalleti and the club’s hierarchy are said to be cautious in the handling of the bids.

Osimhen is on national duty for Nigeria this week as the Super Eagles get set to take on the Black Stars of Ghana in a two-legged 2022 FIFA World Cup African qualifying playoffs.