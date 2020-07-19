Napoli target another Super Eagles star



As Napoli continue their chase for Lille’s exciting young forward, Osimhen, they are also looking to bring Torino defender Ola Aina to the Sao Polo Stadium, according to reports from Italian media outlet Corriere Dello Sport, as per ilNapolista.



The 23-year-old defender is coming to the end of his second campaign in Serie A, where he has featured in 28 games and contributed two assists.

A versatile wing-back who can play on both the left and right side of the defence, Aina would be expected to provide stiff competition for the duo of Albania’s Elseid Hysaj and Italy’s Giovanni Di Lorenzo, should he move to Naples.

The 2019 AFCON bronze-winning defender had reportedly set his mind on a return to England, his country of birth, with both West Ham and Everton, linked to his capture.



But Gennaro Gattuso could convince him to stay back in Italy and join Napoli, with a chance to play in Europe next term, an appealing proposition.

Aina left Chelsea for Torino on a permanent deal after impressing during a season-long loan at the Serie A club during the 2018-19 season.

An FA Youth Cup and UEFA Youth League winner during his time at the Chelsea academy, Aina made just three Premier League appearances for the London side, all of which came in his second season as a senior professional as Antonio Conte guided them to the Premier League title.