Napoli to reward Osimhen with new contract

Napoli will reward Victor Osimhen for his recent fine run with a new and improved contract.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, plans have got underway for the striker to be given a contract extension.

His current contract with Napoli (salary of 4.5 Million Euros per season) runs until 2025.

In the summer of 2020, Napoli paid Ligue 1 club Lille 60 Million Euros for the striker, making him the most expensive signing for the Serie A club. His transfer market price is now set to double.

Related

No tags for this post.