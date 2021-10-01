NAPPMED seeks partnership, sensitisation against drug abuse

A public health counsellor and national ambassador of the Nigerian Association of Patent and Proprietary Medicine Dealers (NAPPMED), Mr. Vincent Mamah, has called for partnership from relevant organisations on sensitising people to the dangers of drug abuse to reduce vices.

Mamah made the call recently in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Mamah, the immediate past national president of NAPPMED, said the sensitisation was scheduled to hold from November 17 to 18, in Karu local government area of Nasarawa state.

“Drug abuse is not just taking ordinary drugs; it is taking illicit substances such as narcotics, which are not meant to be used just like that, but highly prescriptive in nature.

“The association in Karu in conjunction with some parts of FCT will embark on a sensitisation campaign against drug abuse, because of the dangers inherent in the abuse of drugs.

“When people hear of Abuja and think that things go the way they feel about it is always misleading, because of that we have lots of young people, school leavers and jobless youths everywhere.

“Reasons being that Karu is where 70 per cent of the workforce of people in the Federal Capital Territory resides; this has attracted a lot of youth to live there too.

“Some, who do not have meaningful things to do, join other jobless ones walking around and then, to meet up with their levels they indulge in drug abuse, therefore, the need for sensitisation,” he said.

He lamented that paucity of funds posed a serious challenge for the association in its regular sensitisation programmes, but resolved to work closely with relevant organisations to achieve the desired goals.

“We have a regulatory mechanism for checking professionalism of our members and for ensuring they adhere strictly to principles guiding our patent medicine operations by law.”

He, however, urged the federal government to support the association’s awareness campaign initiative, to stem drug abuse and quackery in terms of patent medicine operations in the country.