NAPPS chairman kidnapped in Delta

Unknown gunmen Sunday evening kidnapped the chairman, National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, Eku, (NAPPS), Mr. Monday Ifoghere,m and his wife.

lt was learnt that the victims were abducted on their way to Eku around 7:00pm at Kokori town, in Ethiope east local government area of Delta state.

Community source said the kidnappers are yet to establish contact with the family members or demand for ransom since they were whisked away to unknown destinations.

It was also gathered that the community vigilante has been empowered to go after the kidnappers to rescue the victims unhurt.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident and said the Police are on the trail of the kidnappers.