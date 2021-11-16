NAPS annual convention to hold Nov. 26

The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has said that its 2021 National Unity Convention will hold in Abuja, between November 26 and 28.

The planning committee chairman, Comrade Salahudeen A. Lukman ,in a statement Monday said, “This year convention holding in Abuja for the first time in the history of over two decades of existence of NAPS is not only significant; it is also the first ever organised national convention of the Polytechnic apex students body devoid of any political big or small wig sponsorship. The convention has been driven by goodwill and determination of critical stakeholders of the organisation including the national patron and past leaders.”

He stated that the choice of Abuja for the convention was to ensure adequate security and easy access of all participating institutions which includes Polytechnics, Monotechnics, Colleges of Technology and other allied institutions awarding ND and HND in Nigeria.

He said six aspirants have been screened for the position of president while another four has expressed interest for the post of senate president among other aspired positions.

“We hereby call for support of Council of Heads of Polytechnic and Colleges of Technology (CO-Heads), Committee of Federal Rectors (COFER), executive secretary of National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) for this convention. We implore institutions to make available vehicle with school drivers to convey delegates to Abuja for the convention. We hope we shall enjoy the security agencies support and cooperation as usual in FCT.”

He added that about 138 institutions across the 36 states of the federation will be participating saying, “Only those whose institution’s Dean of Student’s Affairs submitted their accreditation form shall be allow to participate. Any institutions yet to get accreditation form by now can contact the zonal or state liaison officer of CPC for it and ensure its filled, signed, stamped by Office of Dean Student Affairs and submit via email with hard copy handy on accreditation day.”