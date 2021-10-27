NAPS charges Nigerians to emulate Chetachi

The Nigeria Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has called on the influential Nigerians at home and abroad to emulate the selfless leadership skills of NAPS national matron, Dr. Chetachi Nwoga Ecton.

A statement by the NAPS national president, Sunday A. Asuku, in Abuja recently said following the numerous humanitarian services of Dr. Chetachi, especially her burning passion for the less privileged and common masses, NAPS national president charged other Nigerians to follow suit by reaching out to the less privileged regardless of tribe, religion, geo-political zone, most importantly the regions that have been paralysed by insecurity.

Sunday said despite the fact that Chetachi is a native of Imo state, she never allowed herself to be clouded by ethnicity or tribalism, while she has constantly reached out to cities, towns and villages affected by insecurity. She has constantly donated food items, clothing, seedlings and many more to her fellow Nigerians, most especially the Southern part of Kaduna.

Chetachi is the founder and CEO of When In Need Foundation Worldwide, a foundation specially designed to reach out to orphans, widows, disabled and the less privileged. She is also the founder and CEO of Kay Medicare Hospital, Abuja.