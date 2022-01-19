NAPTIP, DSS operatives rescue trafficked Burundians from Imo village

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and Department of State Services (DSS), Imo state command, Wednesday, rescued middle – aged Burundian woman and her three children suspected to be victims of trafficking.

In a statement issued by NAPTIP’s head of press and public relations, Adekoye Vincent, the incident happened in a village in Imo state where the victims were being exploited by their trafficker.

The victims, Ms Siniremera Snadrine Bizimana and her three children, namely; Murwaneza Zertha Maecy, Akimana ken Bethel and Umwiza Goodluck Collins, were set free through the early morning sting operation carried out on their holding mudhouse located in Umunoha village in Mbaitolu local government area of Imo State.

Investigation revealed that the victims were rescued based on a complaint the United Nations High Commission for Refugees lodged at the headquarters of NAPTIP and further directive from the Director General of the Agency, Dr Fatima Waziri–Azi.

It was gathered that the victims, who have refugee status in Kenya, were trafficked to Lagos, Nigeria by yet to be identified human trafficker in September 2021 and thereafter moved to Umunoha, Imo state where their movement were restricted and forced into menial labour of all sorts on daily basis in order to feed. Their traveling document and other valuable personal belongings were also confiscated by the unknown trafficker in the process.

In his explanation, the Imo state command of NAPTIP, Mr. Earnest Ogbu, stated that account from the victims indicated that they may have been deceived by the trafficker into coming to Nigeria and a remote village in Imo state without any resistance.

Speaking on the development, Director General of NAPTIP, Dr Fatima Waziri–Azi, thanked all stakeholders and partners who provided information and assisted in ensuring a successful operation that led to the rescue of the victims.