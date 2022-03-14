NAPTIP has rescued 30 babies from traffickers in one year – DG 

The Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Dr. Fatima Waziri-Azi, Monday, directed all zonal and state commanders of the agency across the country to commence surveillance operations within their jurisdiction to ensure that all child traffickers, including those involved in buying and selling of human beings are apprehended and made to face the wrath of the law.

At least 30 babies have been rescued by the agency in the last one year, she said.

In a statement issued by NAPTIP’s head of press and public relations, Ms. Stella Nezan, the DG directed that all homes where the buying and selling of babies are suspected to be going on be detected, shut down and the operators apprehended for prosecution.

She called on zonal and state commanders to liaise with sister law enforcement agencies within their areas of operation for joint actions to stem the tide of child abduction.

The Director-General, who recalled the recent case in the Shongatedo area of Lagos state where a dispatch rider had a child in his dispatch box apparently meant to be delivered to someone, said that such cases should not be allowed to fester in Nigeria. She expressed the confidence that the Nigerian Police Force who are already handling the case, will get to the root of the matter.

“We cannot allow this type of evil to continue in our country and before our eyes. The Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act 2015 empowers us to deal with all cases of human trafficking, including the buying and selling of human beings as well as cruelty to children. Who knows the intentions of that dispatch rider and those that sent him? Who knows the state of the mother of that baby right now?

“In the last one year, the Agency has rescued no fewer than 30 babies from criminal elements, traced the parents and reunited the babies with them while those arrested are facing prosecution in different courts across the country for child trafficking,” she said.