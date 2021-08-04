NAPTIP rescues 13 Libya-bound victims, nabs trans-border trafficker

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) in collaboration with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested a high profile Kano-based trans-border trafficking suspect, Nurudeen Sani.

The operation led to the rescue of 13 Libya-bound victims of human trafficking, made up of two boys and 11 girls just as the agency has commenced manhunt for two other members of the trafficking ring whose names were given as Bose and Ishmael.

The arrest followed plights from concerned stakeholders in Kano who were disturbed by the dangerous activities of the suspect.

The victims were said to have been recruited from the South-west Nigeria but were eventually rescued at Basarawa community on the Kano– Kastina road by security operatives.

They were said to be heading to Libya through the Republic of Niger. The suspect is presently under interrogation by NAPTIP operatives while the victims are undergoing counselling as part of the agency’s rehabilitation procedure.

Speaking on the arrest, Director General of the NAPTIP, Senator Basheer Garba Muhammed, expressed concerns over the activities of the traffickers and warned parents to desist from yielding to pressures of deceit in giving out their children.

“It is sad that despite the painful experience of victims along these notorious trafficking routes, especially the Libya corridor, some people still agreed to be trafficked out of the country. This is a dangerous decision.

“NAPTIP shall go after the remaining members of this trafficking gang and they will all be made to face the full wrath of the law,” NAPTIP DG stated.

At a press conference to herald the 2021 World Day Against Human Trafficking, Senator Garba stated that the agency has intensified its efforts and strategies to eradicate the menace of human traffickers from all parts of the country as part of its policy of making Nigeria a nation devoid of human trafficking.