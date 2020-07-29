NAQS destroys N42m Cache of illegally processed export-bound Donkey skin

The Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service, (NAQS), has incinerated and disposed a cache of illegally processed export-bound donkey skin worth N42 million in Sheda, Abuja safely.

The Agency in a statement by the Head of Media, Communications and Strategies, Dr. Gozie Nwodo, said NAQS seized the donkey skin during a string of precision raids on underground donkey skin warehouses and slaughter camps across the country.

Adding that the raids, which were carried out with a detachment of men of the Nigerian Police from the Force Animal Branch (FAB), followed several unheeded warnings to the operators to shut down those warehouses and stop the decimation of Nigerian donkeys.

The Coordinator of the Operations, Deputy Comptroller-General of Quarantine, Dr. Sunday Audu during the excise said that ”the volume of donkey skin we are destroying today bears witness to the fact that there is an insidious scorched earth war on Nigerian donkeys. This public destruction of the illegally processed export-bound donkey skin is meant to send a clear signal to all and sundry that the government will not countenance the overexploitation of Nigerian donkeys.”

Dr. Audu said that donkeys were an endangered species all over the world. ”Nigeria is a signatory to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species. We are bound by our commitment to that protocol to protect endangered species.”