NAQS trains 50 Kogi 50 youth, women on better agric practices

The director-general, Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Services (NAQS), Dr. Vincent Isegbe, has charged Nigerian farmers to take the advantage of the agency to broaden their knowledge of animals and plants disease control.

Isegbe gave the charge Friday at the end of a two-day training of 50 youth and women on creating awareness on good agricultural practice (quarantine perspective) at Ebira Muslims Community College Okengwe (EMCCO) in Okene local government area of Kogi state.

Addressing the participants, Isegbe who was represented by Dr .Oloruntoba Ayinla, disclosed that the training and empowerment programme was facilitated by Yusuf Tijani Damisa, the lawmaker representing Okene-Ogori/Magongo Federal constituency at the National Assembly.

He charged the participants to acquaint themselves with the knowledge gained from the training to better their farms.

Earlier, the guest speaker, Abdulkadir Zakari, who presented the technical knowhow on both small and medium-scale businesses, said with the right support, small and medium-size enterprises could significantly boost economic growth of individuals and the nation.

In his remarks, Damisa who was represented by Adams Ibrahim Kadoka described the empowerment programme as “a way forward for the beneficiaries” and assured the people of the area that he would not rest on his oars in ensuring that “life becomes better” for them.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Abu Zainab, commended the lawmaker for fulfilling his electioneering promises and assured that the items would be use judiciously to better their lives.