NARD, NMA laud Gombe gov’s transformation drive in health sector

The National leadership of Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and the Gombe state chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) have applauded Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for signing into laws, the Hospitals Management Board, Contributory Healthcare Scheme.

A statement by the senior special assistant to the governor on media and publicity, Mr. Ismaila Uba Misilli, said the doctors gave the commendation during a courtesy visit at the Government House, Gombe.

The first national vice president of NARD, Dr. Jullian Ojebo, who led a joint delegation of NARD and NMA described the modernisation of the specialist hospital with requisite operational facilities as well as renovation and completion of other dilapidated sections of the health institution, such as resident doctors’ complex and staff quarters as worthy of commendation.

He also praised the governor for devoting 10% of the state’s 2020 budget to the health sector.

He said: “We are aware that in most states of the federation, not so much is given to health. This is the first time in the history of Gombe state that 10% of the the budget is allocated to health. For this, we say kudos to your excellency and this goes to show that you have the people at heart and their welfare and wellbeing are paramount to you.

“Driving through Gombe on our arrival, we noticed the state specialist hospital has been transformed into a world class health facility.”

He observed that the love lost that once ensued between the state government and the state chapter of the National Association of Resident Doctors was due to communication gap and lack of understanding of the transformational drive of the governor in the health sector.

He apologised to the state government for the action of his members, adding that henceforth, there will be cordial relationship between the government and the medical doctors.

Also speaking, the chairman of the Gombe state chapter of Nigerian Medical Association, Dr. Kefas Paul Zawaya, said Governor Yahaya has kept faith with most of his key campaign promises made to the association by setting machineries in motion for the establishment of state hospital management board and health contributory scheme within one year.