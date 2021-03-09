NARICT DG absolves self of corruption, directs petitioners to predecessors



Director General, National Research Institute For Chemical Technology (NARICT), Zaria, Prof. Jeffrey Baminas, has absolved himself of corruption, nepotism and any unlawful practice, noting that all his actions in office are done in Nigeria’s interest.

Speaking in response to a petition written by human rights organisation, Network For Justice against him to the Minister of Science and Technology, dated 25th January, 2021, Prof. Baminas tasked the Network to instead of him go after his predecessors, who he said, were indicted by ACTU for misappropriation of the Institute’s budget funds.



The Network accused the NARICT boss of abuse of office, breach of public service rules, bias in promotion exercise, witch-hunting in staff transfer, non remittance of Internally Generated Revenue, and irregularity in contract appointment, saying, “It is crystal clear that the Director-General of NARICT has contravened the provision of the 5th schedule, Part 1, Section (1) of the Constitution of Nigeria (1999) as amended”.

Responding, Prof. Baminas said, “there is a difference between how budget funds were utilised before my administration. The investigations reports from the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) gives a clear picture of financial and budgetary infractions by my predecessors in office which included misappropriation of budget funds, non implementation of approved projects with cash backing and movement of institute’s property without documentation.’’



He threatened to sue the petitioners over the allegations levelled against him of corruption and use of ethno-religion sentiments in running the affairs of the institution, noting that the “allegations of witch-hunting in staff transfer or posting exercise were made out ignorance and cynicism as well as deliberate attempt to tarnish my image.



“The Deputy Directors, Dr. Musa Mohammed posted to Amasiri, Ebonyi state to drive the utilization of indigenous technologies in salt project, Dr Haruna, a chemical engineer, transferred to Langtan to drive our solid mineral development programmes and Mr. Bala Danladi posted to Kano to handle commercial activities of the institute, were done with highest level of professionalism and patriotism.



“The petitioners failed to explain how the budget was diverted looking at the period I took over in 2017. All staff transferred to outstations have been paid their entitlements 100 per cent. No staff has been transferred to Rivers state as at today nor has any staff transferred based on hatred, dislike, favour or punishment to perfect any cleansing agenda as put forward by petitioners.”



He also dismissed the allegation of irregularity in the promotion exercise in the institute, saying, “all promotion exercises were done transparently in accordance with extant rules and held with absolute integrity. The directors of Chemical Technology and Human Resources of the Ministry of Science and Technology can attest to this fact.”

