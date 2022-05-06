Nasarawa 2023: APC chair Adamu’s ex-wife joins race to unseat Gov Sule

A former wife of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Fatima Abdullahi, has joined the governorship race on the platform of the APC to unseat the incumbent governor, Abdullahi Sule.

While declaring her intention Friday at the party’s secretariat in Lafia, she said if given the opportunity she would ensure a rapid progress and build a desirable future for all.

“My aspiration is borne out of my sincere concern that our state is in dire need of a visionary, purposeful, competent, and dynamic leadership that will build a robust socio-political and tech economy that will see to the realisation of the dream of our founding fathers.

“Following thorough consultations, though provoking sessions, a cross hybrid of ideas and ideologies, I, Dr. Fatimah Abdullahi, offer my humble self to serve as the governor of Nasarawa state.

“In the last two decades, I have had reasons to evaluate what we have achieved in the state. I have travelled across all 13 LGAs and have seen enormous potentials.

“I, therefore, have reasons it is pertinent to partake in the building of a great state that will take its pride of place within the country, leveraging on the pool of experience of our critical stakeholders and enormous talent of our teaming youthful and energetic citizens, that will ensure a rapid progress and build a desirable future for all.”

In his remarks, the state APC chairman, John W. Mamman, appreciated her courage for seeking to unseat the incumbent.

