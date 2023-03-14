Nasarawa 2023 governorship election: Al-Makura drums up support for Sule  

The senator representing Nasarawa South senatorial district, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has held a strategy meeting with stakeholders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) towards winning Saturday’s governorship and state assembly elections in the state.

During the meeting, Tuesday in Lafia, Al-Makura said the APC stakeholders must come together in unity to ensure that they deliver Governor Abdullahi Sule at Saturday’s poll.

He said the APC as a ruling party cannot afford to lose the state to the opposition, saying: “We must unite and become a formidable force if really we want to win this election.”

Meanwhile, Governor Abdullahi Sule has appreciated Senator Al-Makura for organising the meeting.

Governor Sule, who expressed happiness with the postponement of the election by one week, said this had given them good opportunity to have such a meeting.

“I have no doubt in my mind that this meeting is going to result in an improvement in the number of votes we are going to have, I thanked you.

“We may not have won Nasarawa State for the APC with the required votes but Nasarawa tried because of the wind that came without us knowing where the wind was coming from, nobody expected it among us,” he said.

