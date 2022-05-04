Nasarawa 2023: Sule declares for second term, says my track record’ll earn me victory 

Nasarawa state governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, has declared his intention to seek re-election for a second term come 2023, stressing that the development initiatives of his administration will earn him another victory at the polls.

Engineer Sule made the declaration shortly after being presented with both the nomination and expression of interest forms, purchased on his behalf by members of the Engineer A A Sule Amalgamated Support Groups, at a ceremony at the Lafia Square on Tuesday.

The governor, who barely returned from Saudi Arabia to observe the Eid-el-fitr celebration marking the end of the Ramadan fast, apologised to prominent and critical stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, for the impromptu declaration which was supposed to have been a personal event but turned out to be a formal exercise to seek re-election.

Engineer Sule specifically apologised to the first executive governor of the state and national chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, his immediate predecessor, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, as well as all critical stakeholders of the party, who were not present at his declaration.

While describing the event as significant for him, especially that ordinary people came together to raise the N50 million to purchase the forms on his behalf, the governor however lamented the demise of one of the party’s stalwarts, the late Bala Tafida, who died earlier in the morning on Tuesday.

He pointed out that, since people who are barely making a living could come together and raise funds to buy both the nomination and expression of interest forms on his behalf, he can’t let them down and as such, has accepted to seek re-election.

“With that in mind therefore, I, Engineer Abdullahi A Sule, Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Fellow of the Nigerian Institutional of Mechanical Engineers, member of COREN, Member of the Society of American Engineers, in view of this support, I want to say specifically, that I accept these forms and I therefore declare to contest for re-election for 2023,” he stated.

The Governor was emphatic that, the development initiatives of his administration, will earn him another victory come 2023.

“Our work is enough to deter any opposition. If anybody said we did not work for the state, such a person should be reminded that Engineer Sule did not hold any government position in his life until he was elected governor.

“However, some people held various government positions for over 13 years and even the road leading to their villages was constructed by us,” he said.

Engineer Sule said he is ready to face the opposition ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Speakers from across the three senatorial zones of the state namely Senator John Danboyi for Nasarawa North, Hon David Ayewa, for Nasarawa South and Hon Baba Shehu, Keffi local government chairman, for Nasarawa West, all threw their support behind the second term aspirations of the governor.

