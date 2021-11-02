Nasarawa @ 25: A caged state

When the founding fathers of Nasarawa state decided to set aside their ethnic, tribal,religious and political differences and came together to champion the cause that eventually led to the creation of Nasarawa state on October 1, 1996, they did that with good intention putting the overall interest of the state, its people and development at the front burner.

Their struggle was not only to free their people from many years of marginalisation, exploitation, oppression and suppression they were subjected to which reduced them to second class citizens in the then Plateau state but to also actualise a state where the yearnings and aspirations of the citizens can be realised; a state that can overcome its infrastructure challenges, compete favourably with its peers and set the pace for others.



They aimed for a state that will actualise its dreams and vision, harness its potential and create enabling environment for the youths to discover themselves and contribute their quota to its development, and above all, a state that will ensure equity, fairness and justice for its people devoid of primordial sentiments. Thus, they decided to sacrificed their lives, energies, comfort and resources to actualise the creation of Nasarawa state by then head of state General Sani Abacha of blessed memory.



The creation of Nasarawa state was celebrated with funfair across the state with citizens looking forward to a new dawn of hope and optimism for a better and greater Nasarawa state. This was re-invigorated with the restoration of democracy in 1999 when the people of the state had the first opportunity to elect their governor and representatives at all levels of government. Thus, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu was elected the first executive governor of the state in 1999.

Dissappointedly, few years after the creation of Nasarawa state and the restoration of democracy in 1999, the euphoria that greeted the creation of the state disappeared into thin air as a result of visionless leadership perpetuated by the elite who hijacked political power, ruling the people according to their whims and caprices thereby cagging the state and its people.

Although successive administrations have make frantic efforts to develop the state and executed some meaningful projects but the general performance of most administrations, especially from 1999 to 2011 left much to be desired as the state continued to slide backward in all indices of development, no thanks to inept leadership.

For instance, although the Adamu administration, the self-acclaimed political godfather of Nasarawa state, made giant strides by allocating 28 percent of the state budget to the education sector leading to the establishment of virtually all the tertiary institutions the state can boast of today, namely, Nasarawa State Polytechnic Lafia, Nasarawa State University Keffi, School of Health Technology Keffi and School of Nursing and Midwifery Lafia, but he did not lived up to the expectations of the citizens, especially on critical infrastructure development.Despite his efforts, Nasarawa state under his leadership witnessed its darkest moment and unprecedented level of political intolerance, high handedness, divisiveness, dictatorial and autocratic tendencies where coercive apparatus was deployed against the opposition and used to force citizens into submission to the will of the governor, among many other attributes of bad governance. In addition, Nasarawa state witnessed stunted development, misplaced priorities and waste of public funds.

His successor, late Akwe Doma expected to rescue the state given.his experience in civil service, politics and governance where he rose to the apex as permanent secretary in the old Plateau state before retiring to join politics where he also held various positions including deputy govenor in the second republic, turned out to be the worst ever in the history of governance in the state. His administration was synonymous with not having a government at all in Nasarawa. He was a jack of all trades who came with 11-point agenda but ended up being master of none.

That was the situation until in the build up to 2011 election when the people of Nasarawa state became tired of being in the political cage of the elite who were only interested in grabbing power for their selfish interest. The people decided to take their destiny in their hands by staging the first political revolution in the history of Nasarawa politics which swept away ex-Doma and ushered in the immediate past administration of Governor Umar Tanko Al-Makura.





On assumption to office, Al-Makura, fondly called Taal, immidiately swung into action to fulfill his promises to the people of the state in tandem with the dreams, visions and expectations of the founding fathers of Nasarawa state. He recorded so many achievements within just 100 days in office and never looked back in terms of projects execution and meeting the yearnings and aspirations of the citizens with his superlative performance, visionary and focused leadership second to none in the history of the state.

Within eight years of his steadwardship, Al-Makura left behind an indelible mark in the sands of time and turned Nasarawa state into a model of good governance and infrastructure development in Nigeria with intimidating record of achievements in all sectors, especially in the areas of massive infrastructure drive, education, health, roads, transformation of the state capital, among others,which endeared him to the hearts of the people who nick named him “The architect of modern Nasarawa state” and undoubtedly the best governor Nasarawa ever produced.

Sadly, and shock to many people in the state, Al-Makura shunned more popular and tested politicians some of who were his closed political associates who wanted to succeed him in favour of less popular Engr. A.A Sule who has no political clout and structures of his own and whose popularity did not go beyond the confine of his native Gudi community where Al-Makura deployed his popularity, intimidating performance, influences, political structures and incumbency factor to deliver Sule as APC flagbearer and as his successor When he took over the affairs of the state courtesy of Al-Makura, Gov Sule promised to exceed expectations, build upon Al-Makura’s legacies and sustain the development tempo in the state. But few months after, the admiration of him suddenly vanished due to his leadership incompetence, poor performance and failure to live up to expectations as his promises turned out to be mere rhetorics and political gimmicks.



The infrastructure drive of the state which was on high speed during Al-Makura tenure lost its vibrancy and suddenly retrogressed instead of progressing due to absence of good leadership as the governor seems not to be ready for governance and his lacking a clear sense of direction. Instead of hitting the ground running like his predecessor, Sule adopted cosmetic approach to governance and seems to be more interested in endless inauguration of needless committees on every issue of governance and gallivanting in the name of attracting investors to the state rather than addressing the challenges bedevilling the state.Although the administration has completed few projects inherited from Al-Makura’s government but most of the projects handed over to Sule by his predecessor have not been completed till date after over two years in office. The governor also initiated some projects but disappointedly these projects have not been completed after two years in office.

Even the so-called high impacts projects which the governor promised in his inagural address to accomplish within his 100 days in office such as Lafia cargo airport which was at over 70 percent completion at a time he took over remains uncompleted till date.

The governor instead of adjusting to do the needful keeps on running helter skelter to political elite in the state seeking support and endorcement ahead of 2023 elections. What he fails to understand is that precedent had already been set in Nasarawa politics in 2011 as the people of have already freed themselves from the clutches of the political elite.and will not go back to the dark era. You either perform or give way. Therefore, running to former governors in the name of loyalty and humility will not save one from humiliation, only performance can do the magic.A stitch in time saves nine.

Abari writes via [email protected]