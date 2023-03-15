Nasarawa: ADC guber candidate steps down for Sule

The governorship candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Nasarawa state, Godwin Alaku, has stepped down for the incumbent governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Sule, ahead of the forthcoming governorship election.

Alaku stated this Tuesday at a press conference in Lafia.

He said the ADC as a party in the state had decided to move the political trajectory of Nasarawa state forward, both in terms of democratic dividends as well as developments in all areas of need in the state.

“In view of that, I, Alaku, have decided to step down as the gubernatorial candidate of the ADC party in Nasarawa state and I do hereby plead with all our teeming members to come out en masse to vote for Sule of the APC, Saturday.

“Nasarawa state has been tested in terms of security, economy and transparency in governance, in all of this, Governor Sule has done tremendously well and therefore should be allowed to be in office for the second term.”

