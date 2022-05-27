Nasarawa: APC postpones state assembly primary election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa state has announced the postponement of its state assembly primary election.

Chairman of the party John W. Mamman announced this on Thursday’s night at a press briefing in Lafia the state capital.

He said the party has discovered that the official and authentic list of delegates sent to the National secretariat for the party’s primaries have been doctored in a number of local government areas of the state.

“We are also saddened that the National secretariat has truncated the conduct of the primaries by directing the congress committee to stop the primaries midway,” he said.

He explained that APC in the state will not tolerate the unwarranted doctoring of the official delegates’ list sent to the national secretariat.

“We consider this as undemocratic, and that it is capable of breeding disaffection, tension and disunity in the party.

“The national secretariat should therefore, in the interest of peace, unity, harmony and progress of the party ensure that the wishes of our law abiding and loyal party members are respected,” he said.

The chairman therefore, called on relevant party organs, members and supporters to remain calm as necessary steps were being taken towards addressing the matter.

