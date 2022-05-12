Nasarawa APC secretary accused of planned defection to NNPP 

The secretary of the Nasarawa state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aliyu Bello, was Thursday accused in a petition to the state southern zonal chairman of the party of unholy discussion with another party (NNPP) to fight the APC and create confusion that will have serious effects on the votes of the party in the 2023 general election.

The petitioners also alleged that the APC secretary has been going round telling people that if Ahmad Aliyu Wadada was not given the APC Nasarawa west senatorial ticket for 2023 election, he will make sure that the party fails or decamp to New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

They also alleged that the same Aliyu Bello is intimidating APC ward chairmen, secretaries and councilors of Lafia/Obi federal constituency to vote Abubakar Gambo (AKA KAMPALA) as the candidate for the Lafia/Obi federal constituency in the forth-coming primary election. They further alleged that he threatened to remove the names of delegates that refuse to vote the said Wadada.

But in a swift reaction, in Lafia the chairman of the Nasarawa southern zone of the party, Adamu Mamuda Awe, said it was laughable to even imagine that Bello would contemplate leaving the party he has built to another party that is non-existence in Nasarawa state.

