Nasarawa APC swears in state working committee members

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa state, Wednesday, swore-in its 27 new state working committee members.

Attorney General and state Commissioner for Justice, Abdulkarim Kana, administered the oath of office on the new state working committee members in Lafia.

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state charged the newly sworn-in state working committee members to work more and intensify efforts on the integration of party members across the state.

Sule who said the interest of the party was above every person’s interest, charged them to put collective interest above personal interest while carrying out their duties, and give every member his or her dues.

He equally charged them to be accountable and transparent in discharging their duties.

The governor further said the two former governors of the state Abdullahi Adamu and Umaru Tanko Al-Makura who are vying for the National chairmanship of the party, are well respected leaders in the state, and that the would support any of them that emerge as the National chairman of the party.

He therefore, cautioned party members and those contesting for various positions to stop overheating the polity and put the interest of the party against their personal interest.

State chairman of the party John W. Mamman who had earlier been inaugurated at the National level, said they would continue to give priority to equity and justice among the party members.

He assured that the working committee would focused on strengthening the party to the higher heights.