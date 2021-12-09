Nasarawa: APC urges citizens to disregard PDP on Sule’s performance

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasarawa state, has called on citizens to ignore recent comments by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) state chairman, Mr. Francis Orogu, discrediting the performance of Governor Abdullahi A. Sule, since he assumed office.

State chairman of the APC, Mr. John W.Mamman, made the call at the APC secretariat in Lafia, saying it is necessary to respond, so as to save the gullible from being deceived.

“Indeed the comment by the PDP chairman is at best laughable, as it is a futile attempt by him to regain his lost political glory within his sinking political party, which he is dreaming to use in his crave for relevance in the politics of the state.”

He said the people of Nasarawa state have repeatedly commended the hardworking and diplomacy of Governor Sule, whose negotiations skills has attracted the attention and interest of the federal government to some landmark projects in the state.

“Certainly all discerning members of the public, including patriotic members of Orogu’s PDP, will agree, that his comment is not worth any serious attention.”

The APC chairman said only a political bigot will fail to recognise the quantum and quality of the positive transformation taking place in rural areas of Nasarawa state.